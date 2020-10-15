End SARS: Actress Omotola, family, join protest

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By San

Nollywood actress, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde has joined protesters nationwide in demonstrations against police brutality in Nigeria.

The mother of four stepped out with her children to join protesters situated at the Lekki Toll gate, Lagos.

Nigerians have come in solidarity to call for the disbandment of the notorious police unit, Special Anto Robbery Squad as the #EndSARS protests started last week after officials of the SARS were reportedly said to be responsible for the death of a young man recently.

The veteran actress shared pictures of her and family carrying placards in solidarity for the movement while stating that it is a privilege to be a youth and in the same generation as them.

“ I and my clan went out!

What a privilege to be a youth and in same generation as them. Been a long time coming…✊🏾

#endpolicebrutalityinnigeria.” She wrote.

See photos below:

