TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

She is not crazy and her outburst is not over a case of domestic…

Lady calls out man who offered her 150k per day to eat her poo,…

Lil Frosh’s beaten up girlfriend finally reveals the cause…

Bolt Drivers narrates horrible experience with ritualists he…

Watch the moment Chacha Eke revealed her husband never laid a…

Baby number 2 on the way? – Chioma sparks pregnancy rumours…

And you are a mother, shame on you – Wizkid blasts…

My sister does not have Bipolar, the video is a cover up –…

Beautiful video Of Nengi And Ozo Playing Couple Games On Tv will…

End SARS: Checkout Naira Marley’s reaction as Falz, Runtown and others lead protest

Entertainment
By OluA

Nigerian Singer, Naira Marley has reacted to the #EndSARS protest led by Falz, Runtown and other celebrities on Thursday morning.

Falz and Runtown alongside other Nigerian Celebrities, took to the streets of Lagos protesting against the alleged illegal operations of SARS.

They demanded the scrapping of SARS rather than banning or reforming it.

READ ALSO

We can’t scrap SARS – Nigeria Police tell Naira Marley

We won’t be protesting anymore – Naira Marley…

But Naira Marley who backed out of his planned protest on Tuesday took to his Twitter page on Thursday to commend those who protested.

He reiterated that him and his fans known as ‘Marlians’ would march on the streets of Lagos after this week if the Police fails to make changes as promised.

Naira Marley on his Twitter page wrote: “Respect to all the youths out there fighting for their rights and what is right. God bless you all.

“They know my crowd ‘ya werey gan'(Crazy) I told you all already 99% Marlians are not on Twitter.

After a week, if there are no changes on this FSARS issue as promised by Nigeria Police Force, then we will get back out there stronger.

“Stay safe and protest peacefully if you are protesting. End SARS brutality.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

She is not crazy and her outburst is not over a case of domestic violence…

Lady calls out man who offered her 150k per day to eat her poo, shares…

Lil Frosh’s beaten up girlfriend finally reveals the cause of their fight…

Bolt Drivers narrates horrible experience with ritualists he picked up at Lekki…

Watch the moment Chacha Eke revealed her husband never laid a finger on her,…

Baby number 2 on the way? – Chioma sparks pregnancy rumours in new photo

And you are a mother, shame on you – Wizkid blasts president Buhari’s aide…

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

Please forgive him – Rapper Oladips begs Davido to sign Lil Frosh back to…

Why you should stay away from under 23 women – Leo advises single guys

End SARS: Checkout Naira Marley’s reaction as Falz, Runtown and others…

BBNaija: I’m proud of my body – Lucy says as she flaunts her hot…

Dad with 19 children names latest newborn ‘Enough’ as he fears they…

Nobody Has A Perfect Life – Davido’s Fiancee, Chioma Reveals Days After…

Falz, Runtown and others join #EndSARS protest in Lagos

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More