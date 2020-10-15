End SARS: Nigerians are done managing faith without practical action – John Boyega

John Boyega has reacted to the End SARS protest that’s still ongoing even after the IGP said SARS has been dissolved.

The British-Nigerian actor stated that it shows Nigerians “are done managing faith without action”. He added that he’s in support of the protesters.

Commenting on the huge crowd that turned up for the #EndSARS protest in Lekki today, he wrote: “I have a feeling that this is more than just SARS. Nigerians want true change! They are done managing faith without practical action and we support you.”