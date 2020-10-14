TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“Stay Away From My Family And Marriage” – Chacha Eke Blasts Her…

Nigerian Father Employs His Son As Security Man In His Company…

Our love is not their mate – Chacha Eke says as she kisses…

I love you mummy- Regina Daniels Warmly Reacts After Mercy…

Protesters give man beating of his life for molesting a woman…

You can’t save who does not want to be saved, enjoy your bipolar…

BBNaija: God Forbid – Venita forbids her cousin Neo from having a…

Nigerians react as Davido denies joining protests against SARS in…

BBNaija: Dorathy reveals the problem she had with Laycon in the…

End SARS: T.D. Jakes says “Nigerian Lives Matter”

News
By OluA

Bishop T.D. Jakes has joined the list of people abroad, who are praying for Nigeria and calling an end to police brutality in the country.

The famous preacher took to his Twitter to share a quote from the late Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., which said, “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere… Whatever affects one directly, affects all indirectly”, before adding, “Nigerian Lives Matter.”

Some of those who have also shared their support for Nigeria include Viola Davis, Kanye West, Big Sean, Trye Songz, Cardi B, and so many others.

See his tweet below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“Stay Away From My Family And Marriage” – Chacha Eke Blasts Her Brother For…

Nigerian Father Employs His Son As Security Man In His Company (Photos)

Our love is not their mate – Chacha Eke says as she kisses husband in new…

I love you mummy- Regina Daniels Warmly Reacts After Mercy Johnson Sends Her…

Protesters give man beating of his life for molesting a woman during #EndSARS…

You can’t save who does not want to be saved, enjoy your bipolar – Chacha Eke’s…

BBNaija: God Forbid – Venita forbids her cousin Neo from having a relationship…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

BBNaija: Erica meets her father as he describes her as the most beautiful girl…

End SARS: T.D. Jakes says “Nigerian Lives Matter”

Man joins EndSARS protest in his wedding suit shortly after tying the knot…

Check out what Cardi B said after accidentally posting topless photo on…

The moment a man proposed to his girlfriend during EndSARS campaign in Lagos…

God will punish you – Toke Makinwa fires at a Twitter user who said she…

See Pastor Sam Adeyemi’s hilarious response after Adekunle Gold offered him a…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More