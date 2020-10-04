EndSars: Davido, Naira Marley, Mercy Eke, other Nigerian celebrities join protest

t seems to be a revolution Sunday for Nigerian celebrities as have called on the government to end police brutality as more evidence of illegal activities by the Special Anti Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) emerged at the weekend.

As Nigerians took to social media to air their grievances and trend the #EndSARS campaign, which was joined by celebrities such as WizKid, Davido, Rudeboy, Naira Marley, Mercy Eke, and some others.

The celebrities are insisting that the government needs to do more to protect the people.

Wizkid, in a series of tweets, called on Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari to focus on issues affecting the country and youths instead of matters in America.

Below are some of the other celebrities who have used their platform to support the call for an end to SARS.