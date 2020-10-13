EndSARS: Drama as Actress Jemima Osunde and Ubi Franklin clash on Twitter

Actress Jemima Osunde and Ubi Franklin clashed on social media platform, Twitter on Monday evening over the lingering #EndSARS protest.
This comes after Ubi joined Davido’s entourage for his meeting with the Inspector General of Police on Monday morning October 12.
Reacting to a photo of Ubi, Dbanj, Korede Bello, CDQ and Segalinks taken after the meeting, Jemima tweeted that she didn’t send Ubi and DBanj to represent her at the meeting.
”I don’t know about you but I didn’t send Ubi Franklin me Dbanj to represent me. #SARSMUSTEND”she tweeted
Ubi didn’t like her tweet and fired back with a response, asking her to shut up
”I didn’t go to represent you either, don’t try to feel important. I accompanied Davido to see the IG. So shutup.”
Jemima did not take Ubi’s response lying low as she fired back at him
”First of all, not in a million years or in your wildest imagination will you be able to shut me up. Even as an “accompaniment” you ain’t it! Not now not ever! As a matter of fact, I am IMPORTANT! We all are and this is OUR fight. You are in no place to speak on our behalf
You accompanied him there to do what?? What makes you think you have the right to go into a closed meeting to discuss something that concerns all of us? Posting pictures and whatnot of you smiling while at it when people are dying. No, not now not ever.”
