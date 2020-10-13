TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“Stay Away From My Family And Marriage” – Chacha Eke Blasts Her…

Drama as lady storms wedding with her children, claims she is…

#SARSOUT: Emotional Moment Davido Knelt Down For The Police,…

Davido to meet IGP Adamu today

Nigerian Father Employs His Son As Security Man In His Company…

I love you mummy- Regina Daniels Warmly Reacts After Mercy…

Winners Chapel member told to exit the podium after asking why…

Protesters give man beating of his life for molesting a woman…

Ex DMW rapper, Lil Frosh finally speaks as he apologises after…

EndSARS: Drama as Actress Jemima Osunde and Ubi Franklin clash on Twitter

Entertainment
By OluA

Actress Jemima Osunde and Ubi Franklin clashed on social media platform, Twitter on Monday evening over the lingering #EndSARS protest.

This comes after Ubi joined Davido’s entourage for his meeting with the Inspector General of Police on Monday morning October 12.

READ ALSO

Ubi Franklin sparks marriage rumours with his new post on…

Ubi Franklin’s aunt regains freedom from kidnapper’s den

Reacting to a photo of Ubi, Dbanj, Korede Bello, CDQ and Segalinks taken after the meeting, Jemima tweeted that she didn’t send Ubi and DBanj to represent her at the meeting.

”I don’t know about you but I didn’t send Ubi Franklin me Dbanj to represent me. #SARSMUSTEND”she tweeted

 

Ubi didn’t like her tweet and fired back with a response, asking her to shut up

”I didn’t go to represent you either, don’t try to feel important. I accompanied Davido to see the IG. So shutup.”

 

Jemima did not take Ubi’s response lying low as she fired back at him

”First of all, not in a million years or in your wildest imagination will you be able to shut me up. Even as an “accompaniment” you ain’t it! Not now not ever! As a matter of fact, I am IMPORTANT! We all are and this is OUR fight. You are in no place to speak on our behalf

You accompanied him there to do what?? What makes you think you have the right to go into a closed meeting to discuss something that concerns all of us? Posting pictures and whatnot of you smiling while at it when people are dying. No, not now not ever.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“Stay Away From My Family And Marriage” – Chacha Eke Blasts Her Brother For…

Drama as lady storms wedding with her children, claims she is already married to…

#SARSOUT: Emotional Moment Davido Knelt Down For The Police, Asking Them To Stop…

Davido to meet IGP Adamu today

Nigerian Father Employs His Son As Security Man In His Company (Photos)

I love you mummy- Regina Daniels Warmly Reacts After Mercy Johnson Sends Her…

Winners Chapel member told to exit the podium after asking why the church is…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

You can’t save who does not want to be saved, enjoy your bipolar – Chacha Eke’s…

EndSARS: Drama as Actress Jemima Osunde and Ubi Franklin clash on Twitter

Don’t allow friends lead you astray – Oritsefemi says as he begs…

The silence from the Churches regarding #EndSARS is so loud – Daddy Freeze

Bobrisky lashes out again at people asking him to join #EndSARS protest

COVID-19: Donald Trump tests negative

I didn’t deny protesting, my comment was taken out of context –…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More