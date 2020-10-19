EndSARs: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu speaks on horrific experience with policemen, says he is lucky to be alive (Video)

Nigerian TV anchor, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu has recounted his experience in the hands of the Nigeria Police amidst the ongoing protest against police brutality, #EndSARs.

The BBNaija host noted that on November 14, 2005, six days after he was called to the Nigerian Bar, an unknown man in mufti supposed to be an armed robber chased after the car he was in, alongside two of his friends.

After a few minutes of a hot car chase, Ebuka and his friends got to a police checkpoint around Olusegun Obasanjo way in Abuja only to be ambushed by six policemen who shot at their car sporadically.

According to the TV star, one of his friends suffered a bullet wound to the shoulder.

He concluded by stating that despite the disbandment of the rogue SARS unit, people, especially peaceful #EndSARs protesters are still being murdered and until the government’s actions match their words, the trust will continually be eroded.