Father of late Jimoh Isiaq who was killed in the peaceful ENDSARS was recorded mourning bitterly over the death of his son.

Jimoh was reportedly shot dead by the police in Ogbomosho during a peaceful demonstration against police brutality that has been brewing up across the country.

A video of the aged man has been circulating social media since he was killed and buried on Saturday 10 october 2020.

Watch the video below: