EndSARS: “It is far from over” – Davido says as he joins protesters in Abuja (Photos)

By San
#EndSARS: "It is far from over" - Davido says as joins protesters in Abuja (Photos)

Nigerian singer, David ‘Davido’ Adeleke has joined the EndSars protesters in the Federal Capital Territory following the IGP’s announcement.

The singer who has been agitating through his social media channels from the onset of the campaign has finally taken to the streets to join his fans and compatriots in peaceful protests. Despite the dissolving  of the infamous police unit, Nigerians alongside the star are not backing down as they feel the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu’s orders do not hold waters.

Taking to social media, the singer wrote:

“we want an Executive order, a Legislative action & a Judicial panel of enquiry set up to prosecute those rogues. Nothing more, nothing less!!”

See photos below:

#EndSARS: "It is far from over" - Davido says as joins protesters in Abuja (Photos) #EndSARS: "It is far from over" - Davido says as joins protesters in Abuja (Photos) #EndSARS: "It is far from over" - Davido says as joins protesters in Abuja (Photos) #EndSARS: "It is far from over" - Davido says as joins protesters in Abuja (Photos)

