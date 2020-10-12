ENDSARS: “No police can check your phone again” -Davido discloses outcome of his meeting with the IGP (Video)

Nigerian singer, David ‘Davido’ Adeleke has disclosed the outcome of his meeting with the Inspector General of Police on Monday.

The singer was in a closed-door meeting with the IGP, Mohammed Adamu at the Police headquarters in Abuja over the pressing issues on police brutality across the country. While granting an interview with journalists in Abuja, he revealed that the IGP has given him the assurance that the infamous Special Anti Robbery Unit has been scrapped for good.

Furthermore, the singer disclosed that he has been given permission to set up an independent panel that will look into the rehabilitation and reformation of the police force while erring officers would be brought to book.

Watch the video below: