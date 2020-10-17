EndSARS: “Oga no dey act like say you dey with us” – Falz clears Dino Melaye

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By OluA

Nigerian rapper and lawyer, Falz, has blasted former Kogi senator, Dino Melaye, after he tweeted in support of the #EndSARS protest.

The former Kogi state senator advised the federal government to work with the people or face revolution.

He also noted that government has no extant power to ban protest as stated in the constitution.

He further said that the government should realize that the people have woken up from their slumber, as agitation for the end of police brutality and extrajudicial killing gains momentum across the country.

Dino tweeted, “Government have no power in our extant laws to ban protest. So Government must realise that the people have woken up from their slumber. Work with the people or welcome a REVOLUTION. SDM”

However, Falz who has been an active voice of the ongoing #EndSARS campaign, slammed Dino, warning that the Nigerian youths will soon face his likes.

Falz tweeted, “Oga no dey form like say you dey with us! We go soon face una matter.”

