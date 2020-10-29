ENDSARS Protest: Residents cut off policeman’s manhood in Ebonyi

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


News
By GONA
A man is arrested by the police for looting on the fourth day of a nationwide strike against the removal of the petrol subsidy in Lagos

There is tension in Ebonyi state after suspected hoodlums under the guise of #EndSARS protesters murdered a Police Inspector, Mr Egu Omini and cut off his manhood.

After snatching the police station in Abakaliki, they snatched the deceased policeman’s AK-47 rifle.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Philip Maku disclosed this in a statement issued to reporters by the Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO), Mrs Loveth Odah, in Abakaliki today.

The commissioner said the hoodlums regrouped in their large numbers on Monday, Oct. 26 and reinvaded the Central Police Station, Abakaliki for the second time, setting the station ablaze including police patrol vehicles.

“Exhibit vehicles, tricycles/motorcycles and other police property seen within the station were burnt; they shot sporadically at the Policemen, and as a result gruesomely murdered Insp. Egu Omini, cut off his private part and snatched his AK-47 riffle.

“On Oct. 21, the first of the protest in the state, two policemen, Paul Akpu and PC Ali Samson sustained bullet injuries and two days later one of the victims, Akpu died while on admission at Alex-Ekwueme Federal Teaching Hospital Abakaliki.

“The hoodlums proceeded to B Division KpiriKpiri/C Division Ekumenyi (Eke-Abe Police Station) and set the two stations on fire, after looting exhibit motorcycles, Plasma TVs, Fans and other valuables from the exhibit rooms. “On Wednesday 28/10/2020 at about 4am, the hoodlums again stormed Ezza North Divisional Headquarters, vandalized the building, burnt two vehicles and Exhibit motorcycles.

“They shot and wounded One Insp. Okewu Sunday and snatched his AK-47 rifle. The victim is currently receiving treatment in the hospital,” the statement said.

 

