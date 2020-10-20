TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

No man can handle you the way I do – Kiddwaya tells Erica,…

“Civilians Are Fighting For Us, Do Not Let The Government Fool…

BBNaija: Erica and Kiddwaya all loved up in a new video

“God Bless Una” – Freed Edo State Prisoners Speak Amid Tears Of…

I volunteer to be the leader of Endsars protest – Kogi…

I need to show off it’s mine – Regina Daniels says as…

RCCG Mummy GO, Foluke Adeboye sends food and water to #EndSars…

Why is an Usher dragging phone with an adult inside church?…

Why I don’t joke with Neo and Vee – BBNaija winner…

EndSARS protest: We need a total shutdown until politicians start to answer – 2Baba

Entertainment
By OluA
2baba

Nigerian veteran singer and Hypertek label boss, Innocent Idibia also known as 2Baba has stated that there is need for a total shutdown in the country amid the #EndSARS protest.

The singer in his tweet wondered why everybody is still going to work amid the protests. According to 2Face, there is need for a total shutdown until politicians start giving answers.

He added that markets should be the only thing open at this time. The singer tweeted;

READ ALSO

ENDSARS: Reactions from Nigerians after IGP announced new…

BBNaija’s Mike Edwards reveals plan to lead #EndSARS…

I wonder why everybody is still going to work. We need total shutdown until this politicians start to answer!! Unless them wan use sars come pursue us go work #EndSARS

#EndPoliceBrutality #endimpunity #endlooting Make only market for essential things dey.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

No man can handle you the way I do – Kiddwaya tells Erica, see her…

“Civilians Are Fighting For Us, Do Not Let The Government Fool You” – Nigerian…

BBNaija: Erica and Kiddwaya all loved up in a new video

“God Bless Una” – Freed Edo State Prisoners Speak Amid Tears Of Joy (VIDEO)

I volunteer to be the leader of Endsars protest – Kogi Governor, Yahaya…

I need to show off it’s mine – Regina Daniels says as she flaunts…

RCCG Mummy GO, Foluke Adeboye sends food and water to #EndSars protesters

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

I was never chased away from #EndSARS protest in Lagos – Pasuma clears the…

EndSARS protest: We need a total shutdown until politicians start to answer…

BBNaija: No man can handle you the way I do – Kiddwaya to Erica

Chioma shares photo of Ifeanyi in a customized Benz Car as he celebrates his…

Judge denies R. Kelly’s latest bid for freedom after alleged jailhouse beating

Dele-Giwa: My father would be proud of Nigerian youths – Daughter

Lagos closes schools indefinitely over EndSARS protest

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More