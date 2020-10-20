EndSARS protest: We need a total shutdown until politicians start to answer – 2Baba

Nigerian veteran singer and Hypertek label boss, Innocent Idibia also known as 2Baba has stated that there is need for a total shutdown in the country amid the #EndSARS protest.

The singer in his tweet wondered why everybody is still going to work amid the protests. According to 2Face, there is need for a total shutdown until politicians start giving answers.

He added that markets should be the only thing open at this time. The singer tweeted;