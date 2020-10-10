EndSARS: Protesters hail Erica as she shares food (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


EntertainmentBig Brother Naija 2020News
By OluA

Former BBNaija housemate, reality TV star and actress, Erica Nlewedim, today, received praises from Nigerians after she shared food for them during the #endsars protest.

Erica recently joined the list of celebrities who have taken to the streets to call for the end of the controversial Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), which has been a menace to young Nigerians.

In a viral video, Erica Nlewedim was spotted at the Lekki/Ikoyi protest area, giving out free food to the teeming protesters.

The excited protesters could also be heard in the video, hailing Erica for the good work, and praising her food.

See the video below:

