ENDSARS: Reactions from Nigerians after IGP announced new SWAT Team

The announcement of a new tactical SWAT team of the Nigerian Police Force by the IGP sparks mixed reactions from Nigerians and the Endsars protesters.

Recall that SARS was dissolved days ago following nationwide protests against the extra-judicial activities of the group that have escalated over the past few years.

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, said in a statement on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 that SWAT will fill the gaps left by SARS whose main role was tackling violent crimes especially armed robbery and kidnapping.

Nigerians on social media have kicked against the new team as they are still hellbent on continuing the protests.

Reno Omoki, Aide to former president Goodluck Jonathan said:

“The speed with which the IG came up with SWAT is suspicious. How can you disband SARS one day and come up with SWAT the next? Too convenient. It just looks like a rushed name change. No research. No committee. Just abracadabra!“

Reality Tv star, Mercy Eke wrote:

Werey wan disguise to Swat 🙄🙄🙄 #EndSWAT joor

Don Jazzy wrote: It’s not only SWAT. Ore #EndSWAT jor. 🚶🏿‍♂️