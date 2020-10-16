EndSARS: Work with the people or risk a revolution – Dino Melaye warns Buhari

Former lawmaker, Dino Melaye has warned the Buhari led Government to give in to the demands of the EndSars protesters littered in major cities across the country or risk a revolution.

The senator of the 7th and 8th Assembly took to social media on Friday afternoon to warn the FG to desist from cooking up schemes to stop the protesters from exercising their fundamental human rights to free speech and assembly.

Taking to Instagram, he wrote:

Government have no power in our extant laws to ban protest. So Government must realise that the people have woken up from their slumber. Work with the people or welcome a REVOLUTION. SDM

The nationwide protests enter the 9th day as protesters vow to not backdown till all demands are met despite the dissolution of the notorious Special Anti Robbery Unit.