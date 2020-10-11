Ex DMW rapper, Lil Frosh finally speaks as he apologises after beating girlfriend to pulp

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By OluA
Lil Frosh

Former DMW rapper, Lil Frosh, has finally come out to apologise for his actions, after he was accused of assaulting his girlfriend, Gift Camille.

His statement reads;

“Based on the wide range of incidents between I Sanni Goriola Wasiu (Lil Frosh) and Iyomaterie Okeoghene Taiwo (Thacutegeminnme), I would like to inform my fans and loved ones that we are on top of the situation.

We urge friends and fans of Lil Frosh to be at ease and not entertain fear or cause further rancor to this situation. We would also like to State that we condemn violence in all forms, be it domestic or otherwise. I sincerely apologise for my actions and inactions, Thanks.”

