Falz, Runtown and others join #EndSARS protest in Lagos

Nigerian celebrities, which include Folarin Falana popularly known as Falz; and pop star, Runtown have joined voices calling for an end to police brutality and extra-judicial killings.

Big Brother Naija Reality Television Stars, Elozonam Ogbolu and Prince Enwerem are also a part of the protest which is taking place in various locations across the country.

The protest started on Wednesday with youths gathered at Ikeja Underbridge displaying placards and sharing videos and photos using the hashtag #LagosProtests. They vowed to continue the protest for the next three days, ChannelsTV report.

On Thursday, the second day of the protest, the youths besieged Police Headquarters in Ikeja and marched to Lekki Toll Gate.

Falz and Runtown can be seen in videos leading the protest and chanting EndSARS! EndSARS!

The popular artist also went live on their official Instagram handle showing videos of them at the protest.