TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

The moment Eucharia cursed those accusing Uche Elendu of lying…

Fashola discovers hidden camera at Lekki Toll Gate, Nigerians…

Oba of Lagos Staff of Office reportedly recovered (Video)

Ritual rites held at Isale Eko to welcome the Oba of Lagos and…

End SARS: NBC sanctions AIT, Arise TV and Channels TV

Popular comedian, Victor Ebiye opens up on buying Benz on credit…

Amber Rose says ex Kanye West bullied her for 10 years

I pray for a Nigeria that I can truly be proud to call home…

The moment Cardi B furiously confronted the Police for detaining…

Family Beef: Kiddwaya and cousin fight dirty on twitter – Screenshots

Entertainment
By San
Family Beef: Kiddwaya and cousin fight dirty on twitter – Screenshots

The former Big Brother Naija housemate Terseer Waya, better known as Kiddwaya and his cousin identified as Doodoo Armani have clashed on Twitter as both were seen exchanging words.

Before the cousin of Kiddwaya called him out and dragged him to the mud, Kiddwaya made a post earlier, telling his fans not to believe any news which comes from his cousin Doodoo Armani or any other blogger because he’s a private person and doesn’t make his issues public.

It appears the tweet of Kiddwaya didn’t go down well with Doodoo Armani. She also fired back at Kiddwaya in series of tweets and also warned him never to tag her in any “stupid” post. She further described Kiddwaya as an ingrate.

READ ALSO

3 Weeks After She Was Assaulted, See How Lil Frosh’s…

“I Don’t Think You’d Ever Lose Me, My Feelings For You Won’t…

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

The moment Eucharia cursed those accusing Uche Elendu of lying that her store…

Fashola discovers hidden camera at Lekki Toll Gate, Nigerians react

Oba of Lagos Staff of Office reportedly recovered (Video)

Ritual rites held at Isale Eko to welcome the Oba of Lagos and his staff of…

End SARS: NBC sanctions AIT, Arise TV and Channels TV

Popular comedian, Victor Ebiye opens up on buying Benz on credit and refusing to…

Amber Rose says ex Kanye West bullied her for 10 years

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

It’s painful that what started as a peaceful protest has turned into…

Stop going to church, Christianity was brought to us by slave masters – BBA’s…

The youths are the problem of the youths – Charles Anwurum (Video)

I laughed when God called me to be president – Kanye West

The horrors that have been unfolding in our country have left me filled with…

BBNaija: Kaisha and Lucy spotted chilling together (Video)

My dad isn’t Nigeria’s problem – Buhari’s daughter

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More