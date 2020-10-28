Fasting cannot solve Nigeria’s problems – Samklef tackles Adeboye for declaring 30 days fasting for Nigeria

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


EntertainmentSocial Media drama
By OluA

Popular music producer, Samklef has tackled the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor E.A Adeboye for declaring a 30-day fasting and prayer for Nigeria.

 

The clergyman in a statement called for fasting and prayer which is set to run from the 1st November to 30th November.

While reacting to the development, Samklef said what the country needs is a change of mentality as Nigerians have been praying for the past 60 years.

He tweeted,

“I believe in God and one thing I know for sure is that God is not that wicked. Nigerians have been praying for 60 years. We don’t need fasting we need to change our mentality stop worshiping money, pastors, imam and politicians simple.”

 

In a follow-up tweet, he wrote, “Just so u all know fasting cannot solve Nigeria problem pls go and eat. Don’t allow all this religious men to be deceiving u. Fast ko slow ni.

The entertainer then asked that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo who is a pastor of the RCCG should also embark on a fasting period.

“Is Osibanjo not a redeemed pastor? Make him fast for 100 days and 100 night. Dry.” he added.

