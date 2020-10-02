Fear grips Davido as man he kicked into a pool almost drowned (Video)

Nigerian Afropop singer, David Adeleke, better known as Davido had jitters sent down his spine after an unknown man he kicked into the pool almost drowned during a video shoot.
In what appears to be a video shoot for one of his songs, Davido kicked the man seated on a chair next to a pool (the script) into the water.
However, the man lost his grip and started drowning, but was pulled out of the water by a member of the crew and a petrified Davido.
