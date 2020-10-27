FG declares Thursday, October 29 public holiday

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By OluA

The federal government has declared Thursday, October 29, as public holiday to mark this year’s Eidul-Mawlid celebration in commemoration of the birth of the Holy Prophet Muhammad.

Minister of interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, made the declaration on behalf of the federal government and congratulated the Muslim faithful both at home and abroad for witnessing this year’s occasion.

He enjoined them to imbibe the spirit of love, patience and perseverance which are the virtues of Prophet Muhammad, adding that doing so would guarantee peace and security in the country.

The minister also admonished Muslims to follow the teaching of the Holy Quran in Chapter 4 Verse 59.

Ogbeni Aregbesola enjoined Nigerians, particularly Muslims, at this moment, to abhor violence, lawlessness, wantonness and daylight robbery as witnessed across the country most recently.

While calling for a stop to all divisive tendencies across the country, he urged all Nigerians & the youth in particular, to embrace peace and cooperate with Buhari led-administration in its effort to build a virile nation, which all citizens can be proud of.

Ogbeni Aregbesola who described the youth as the hope and future of the nation advised them further to deepen democracy and not dampen it.

