‘Forgive my wrongdoings’ — Daddy Freeze hails Adeboye for endorsing #EndSARS protest

Popular media personnel, Daddy Freeze, has commended Pastor EA Adeboye, the general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), for supporting the #EndSARS protest.
Adeboye endorsed the protest against police brutality on Wednesday.
In a Facebook Live session, Daddy Freeze described Adeboye’s action as a welcome development that will assure protesters that they have the support of religious leaders in the call for police reform.
Freeze also said such an endorsement will encourage members of his congregation to support the movement.
“Wholesome message from Adeboye. This is what Nigerian youths need to hear. They need to know that their leaders, especially religious ones, have their back,” the radio broadcaster explained.
“We don’t need him to join the protest. With this, Redeemers will be urged to join the peaceful protest.
“From the beginning of this year, I have been so proud of him. I did have a bet with one of my friends that Pastor Adeboye will be the first to speak in support of the #EndSARS protest.”
Commenting on his verbal attacks on Nigerian pastors, Freeze asked Adeboye for forgiveness.
“If there is anything I said about Pastor Adeboye in the past that might have been misconstrued as rude, please forgive us. We want our future to be bright. We don’t want to be derailed emotionally physically and spiritually.”
