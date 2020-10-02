Former Man United Star, Rio Ferdinand replies Davido’s post on six packs being overrated

Nigerian singer, Davido earlier in the week took to his social media page to share a photo of his potbelly stating that six-pack is overrated.

According to him, rather than bothering about hitting the gym to get six packs, he would prefer to chase after the money.

“6 packs overrated I’d rather have the bag”, he wrote.

Former Man United defender, Rio Ferdinand who came across the post attached with a pot-bellied photo of Davido, took to the comment section to react.

Ferdinand reacted by simply dropping some laughing emoji’s on Instagram via his verified handle @rioferdy5.

See below: