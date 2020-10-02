TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Grandpa & Daughter, What A Shameful Couple’ – Troll Drags…

BBNaija 2020: Laycon discloses the housemate he was attracted to…

I knew Erica before Big Brother but I don’t like her vibe…

BBNaija: My Real Boyfriend Has Refused To Pick My Calls – Nengi…

Moment Laycon was welcomed by cheering crowd in Lagos as he…

The moment Laycon met his crush who is a popular OAP (Video)

Shocker! New photos raise speculations that Nengi was engaged…

Independence Day: Tacha exposes too much in new photo

Drama as Nigerian mother disgraces her daughter in the hotel…

Former Man United Star, Rio Ferdinand replies Davido’s post on six packs being overrated

Entertainment
By Habeeb Bello
davido-rio-ferdinand-six-packs

Nigerian singer, Davido earlier in the week took to his social media page to share a photo of his potbelly stating that six-pack is overrated.

davido-rio-ferdinand-six-packs

According to him, rather than bothering about hitting the gym to get six packs, he would prefer to chase after the money.

READ ALSO

Davido acquires new ride and it’s a Lamborghini worth…

The next generation will take it to the next level — Wizkid…

“6 packs overrated I’d rather have the bag”, he wrote.

 

Former Man United defender, Rio Ferdinand who came across the post attached with a pot-bellied photo of Davido, took to the comment section to react.

rio-ferdinand

Ferdinand reacted by simply dropping some laughing emoji’s on Instagram via his verified handle @rioferdy5.

See below:

davido-ferdinand

 

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Grandpa & Daughter, What A Shameful Couple’ – Troll Drags Regina Daniels…

BBNaija 2020: Laycon discloses the housemate he was attracted to in the house to…

I knew Erica before Big Brother but I don’t like her vibe – Nengi…

BBNaija: My Real Boyfriend Has Refused To Pick My Calls – Nengi Laments (Video)

Moment Laycon was welcomed by cheering crowd in Lagos as he returns back home…

The moment Laycon met his crush who is a popular OAP (Video)

Shocker! New photos raise speculations that Nengi was engaged before entering…

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

BBNaija: Laycon discloses the only housemate he ever told his genotype, washed…

Former Man United Star, Rio Ferdinand replies Davido’s post on six packs being…

Nengi discloses the real reason behind her tears after getting ignored by Ozo at…

Nigerians ‘drag’ Vee after saying she likes Erica

Why I refused to talk about the ‘Kiss Attempts’ episode with Erica in the house…

Man loses his Lexus Jeep to gambling in Anambra

Fear grips Davido as man he kicked into a pool almost drowned (Video)

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More