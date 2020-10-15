Former Presidential aspirant, Adamu Garba threatens to sue Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey for supporting #EndSARS protest

Former Presidential aspirant, Adamu Garba has threatened to sue Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey for supporting the #EndSARS protest.

Recall that Jack Dorsey on Wednesday night had tweeted his support for the #EndSARS protests and even encouraged his followers to donate to help the movement.

However reacting to this, Adamu Garba warned the Twitter CEO to stay away from “Nigerian politics”. He also alleged that the #EndSARS protest has transformed into a political agitation, capable of breaking law and order in the country.

Adamu who insisted that most of the demands initially presented has been attended to by the responsible authorities, also stressed that Jack’s support for the disbanded entity was a needless interference.

He added that if the protest continues and evolves into a disorder, he and Jack will be ”meeting in court.”

Adamu tweeted;