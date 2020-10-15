TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Our love is not their mate – Chacha Eke says as she kisses…

See Pastor Sam Adeyemi’s hilarious response after Adekunle Gold…

BBNaija: Erica meets her father as he describes her as the most…

NO BRA DAY: Crazy Photos Of How Ladies Celebrated Breast Cancer…

“Nobody Talks To Me For The Rest of 2020”- Lady Declares After…

Weeks After Laycon Won N85m, See New Picture Of His Mum Looking…

BBNaija: Dorathy reveals the problem she had with Laycon in the…

Police announce newly-created SWAT team will replace SARS

Check out what Cardi B said after accidentally posting topless…

Former Presidential aspirant, Adamu Garba threatens to sue Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey for supporting #EndSARS protest

News
By OluA

Former Presidential aspirant, Adamu Garba has threatened to sue Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey for supporting the #EndSARS protest.

Recall that Jack Dorsey on Wednesday night had tweeted his support for the #EndSARS protests and even encouraged his followers to donate to help the movement.

However reacting to this, Adamu Garba warned the Twitter CEO to stay away from “Nigerian politics”. He also alleged that the #EndSARS protest has transformed into a political agitation, capable of breaking law and order in the country.

Adamu who insisted that most of the demands initially presented has been attended to by the responsible authorities, also stressed that Jack’s support for the disbanded entity was a needless interference.

He added that if the protest continues and evolves into a disorder, he and Jack will be ”meeting in court.”

Adamu tweeted;

Dear @jack

It’ll do you a lot more good if you stay away from Nigerian Politics. You should know that the so-called #EndSARS protest have transformed into political agitation, capable of breaking law & order in our country. You should not be a moral & financial sponsor to this.

This is Nigeria, most of the demands initially presented was attended to by the responsible authorities. SARS no longer exist in this country. Your support for a disbanded entity was a needless interference. We cannot allow killings again in Nigeria in the name of protests.

I understand that this may play well to your business, you have more content, more people & more activity on your platform, but to us is about life, peace & security of our dear Country, we cannot allow you to be part of the people sponsoring disorder. We need peace & prosperity.

I can see you are even sharing a link for people to donate money for this protest, an event capable of escalation beyond our already overstretched security management. If this protest continued to evolved into disorder (hopefully not). As a Nigerian citizen, we’ll meet in court

.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Our love is not their mate – Chacha Eke says as she kisses husband in new…

See Pastor Sam Adeyemi’s hilarious response after Adekunle Gold offered him a…

BBNaija: Erica meets her father as he describes her as the most beautiful girl…

NO BRA DAY: Crazy Photos Of How Ladies Celebrated Breast Cancer Awareness…

“Nobody Talks To Me For The Rest of 2020”- Lady Declares After She Cried During…

Weeks After Laycon Won N85m, See New Picture Of His Mum Looking So Different

BBNaija: Dorathy reveals the problem she had with Laycon in the house (video)

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

The moment a lady was dragged out of commercial flight after refusal to keep her…

Yomi Casual and wife celebrate 3rd wedding anniversary (photo)

Former Presidential aspirant, Adamu Garba threatens to sue Twitter CEO Jack…

Dry cleaner returns money he found in a client’s pocket (Photo)

Liverpool and Manchester United threatened to breakaway from Premier league to…

John Cena reportedly weds Shay Shariatzadeh in Florida

End SARS: Nigerians are done managing faith without practical action –…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More