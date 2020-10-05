Fury over FSARS overindulgence

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


News
By Olabisi Jonathan
IGP makes move to end FSARS menace

There was an unbearable situation on Sunday after a young man was shot dead in front of a hotel in Ughelli ,Delta state by people in uniform likely to be the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad(FSARS).

The #ENDSARS campaign has been raucous over the last 24 months.

On major social media platforms, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo (SAN) and several prominent Nigerians including Deputy Senate President Ovie Omo-Agege, former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, Minister of Youths and Sport Development, Sunday Dare, former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Lagos state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and a global rights group, Amnesty International, were among those who condemned the recurring SARS brutality and extortions at gunpoint.

All prominent Government officials, backed by the decision of the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, were in support of the ban of the routine patrol of the FSARS along interstate highways and unguided tactical checks of citizens across the state.

Other celebrities who joined #ENDSARS campaign include Femi Kuti, Ayodeji Balogun alias Wizkid, David Adeleke (Davido), Michael Ajereh (Don Jazzy), Korede Bello, Douglas Agu (Runtown), Olamide Adedeji and Azeez Fashola aka Naira Marley, among others.

There was a conclusion that all  “bad eggs of the Force” should be fetched out  and urged the police to stick to their mandates.

