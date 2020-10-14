God will punish you – Toke Makinwa fires at a Twitter user who said she came to show off her designer outfits at #EndSARS protest

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By OluA

Media Personnel, Toke Makinwa on Tuesday lashed out at a Nigerian lady identified as Nneka who tweeted that the OAP and her friends came to the #EndSARS protest just to show off their designer outfits and take photos

”Toke Makinwa and her group of friends attended today’s protest to snap photos, show off designer outfits, make snaps with red cup and go home. My IG timeline is annoying rn”the twitter user had tweeted

 

Toke responded to the tweet saying God will punish the lady. She wrote;

”God will punish you for this tweet, I don’t owe anyone anything but FYI, I resumed at the protest at past 10am, skipped work to walk from the toll gate to Onikan, you won’t make this protest about me.”

