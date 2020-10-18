TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Why I didn’t sleep on any man’s bed during BBN –Nengi

#EndSARS: Chijioke’s dad swam in river of dead bodies to identify…

”My wife slaps me and treats me like a slave” – Man set to…

7 Most Insane Nigerian Celebrity Transformation Photos

JUST IN: Police Open Fire As Protesters Led By Phyno, Flavour,…

#ENDSARS: Lady shuts down social media as she bares it all to…

BREAKING: Anonymous shuts down Central Bank Of Nigeria website

EndSARS: My wife is protesting, I earn N64,000, bought my uniform…

#EndSARS: Work with the people or risk a revolution – Dino…

Gospel singer, Chinwe Kings recounts how she gave birth to twins after carrying a cryptic pregnancy for over 3 years (video)

Entertainment
By OluA

Gospel singer, Chinwe Kings has narrated how she gave birth to twins after carrying a cryptic pregnancy for 3 years and 4 months.

The singer revealed that the pregnancy came after 16 years of trying. She added that in spite of her pregnancy, all tests came back negative and she was still seeing her monthly period at that time.

Chinwe Kings further disclosed that though many thought it was a spiritual attack, an explanation from someone who passed through same thing made her understand her condition better.

Here is the video below;

View this post on Instagram

a cryptic pregnancy for 3 years and 4 months

A post shared by Lindaikejiblog (@lindaikejiblogofficial) on

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Why I didn’t sleep on any man’s bed during BBN –Nengi

#EndSARS: Chijioke’s dad swam in river of dead bodies to identify his son ― Lady…

”My wife slaps me and treats me like a slave” – Man set to leave his wife…

7 Most Insane Nigerian Celebrity Transformation Photos

JUST IN: Police Open Fire As Protesters Led By Phyno, Flavour, March To Dreaded…

#ENDSARS: Lady shuts down social media as she bares it all to protest against…

BREAKING: Anonymous shuts down Central Bank Of Nigeria website

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Cossy Orjiakor Joins #EndSARS protest in Lagos (Video)

Gospel singer, Chinwe Kings recounts how she gave birth to twins after carrying…

My Mother Struggled to Take Care of Me, My Dad Wasn’t There For Me’- Nengi…

The moment a man proposed to his girlfriend at a wedding ceremony (video)

NOSC confirms Oscars’ approval of Pidgin English as foreign language

EndSARS: “Oga no dey act like say you dey with us” – Falz clears Dino Melaye

Tech is the future – Davido says as he calls for Electronic Voting

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More