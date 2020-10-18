Gospel singer, Chinwe Kings recounts how she gave birth to twins after carrying a cryptic pregnancy for over 3 years (video)

Gospel singer, Chinwe Kings has narrated how she gave birth to twins after carrying a cryptic pregnancy for 3 years and 4 months.

The singer revealed that the pregnancy came after 16 years of trying. She added that in spite of her pregnancy, all tests came back negative and she was still seeing her monthly period at that time.

Chinwe Kings further disclosed that though many thought it was a spiritual attack, an explanation from someone who passed through same thing made her understand her condition better.

Here is the video below;