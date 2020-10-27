Gospel singer, Tope Alabi celebrates 50th birthday in style (Photos)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By OluA

Popular gospel artiste, Tope Alabi, turns 50 today October 27.

The celebrated singer had a photoshoot with celebrity photographer, TY Bello, and shared the photos online.

”Dear LORD, your baby girl who obtained favour and mercy comes to say THANK YOU.
I celebrate your faithfulness in my life at 50. O se oo JESU.”she wrote on her IG page

Tope Alabi, also known as Ore ti o common, and as Agbo Jesu is a Nigerian gospel singer, film music composer and actress. Tope Alabi was born on 27 October 1970 in Lagos State, Nigeria to Pa Joseph Akinyele Obayomi and Madam Agnes Kehinde Obayomi. She is the only daughter out of the three children in the family.

