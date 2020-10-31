Halloween, Christmas and Easter are all the same — Daddy Freeze

Media personality Daddy Freeze has shared his opinion on Halloween day which is today 31st of October.

Daddy Freeze in an Instagram post directed his statement to those who don’t celebrate halloween because they are Christians.

Daddy Freeze stated that those who celebrate Christmas and Easter shouldn’t discriminate against Halloween because they are all the same.

He wrote;

Hope you don’t celebrate Christmas and Easter either. All na the same Do me a favor and read the Bible encyclopedia definition of Easter. Scroll left for Bible encyclopedia definition of Easter.

Halloween is a holiday celebrated each year on October 31. The tradition originated with the ancient Celtic festival of Samhain, when people would light bonfires and wear costumes to ward off ghosts.Nov 18, 2009