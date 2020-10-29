Hanan Buhari and her husband, Turad’s loved up photos will make you fall in love

Love is a beautiful thing and once you fall into it, you rarely get back up. President Buhari’s daughter, Hanan Buhari and her husband, Turad have shared lovely new photos of themselves.

The love birds were clad in a white attire and loved up in the stunning photos.

Sharing the photos online, Hanan wrote:

The Info NG recalls that Hanan and Mohammed Turad Sani Sha’aban walked down the aisles in early September.

The wedding was done without much awareness and elaborateness due to COVID-19 protocols, but the elite were at the illustrious occasion.

President Muhammadu Buhari and his wife, Aisha; Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and wife Dolapo; Senate President, Ahmad Lawan; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, Dr. Chris Ngige and other dignitaries were at the occasion held in Abuja.