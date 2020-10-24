Happy birthday to my baby daddy – Toke Makinwa celebrates Drake at 34

Popular media personnel, Toke Makinwa seems to have a big crush on Canadian rapper, Drake as she celebrates him on his birthday, which is today, Saturday, October 24.

Toke Makinwa in a post via her Insta stories hailed Drake at 34 as she referred to him as her baby daddy.

She wrote on her Insta-story;

“Happy birthday to my baby daddy”

“Na me go still marry you”

This is not the first time Toke Makinwa will be revealing her likeness for Drake.

Hopefully, Drake might consider going into a relationship with her.

Aubrey Drake Graham is a Canadian rapper, singer, songwriter, actor, record producer, and entrepreneur. A prominent figure in popular music, Drake is credited for popularizing the Toronto sound.