Happy birthday to my baby daddy – Toke Makinwa celebrates Drake at 34

EntertainmentLove and Relationship
By OluA

Popular media personnel, Toke Makinwa seems to have a big crush on Canadian rapper, Drake as she celebrates him on his birthday, which is today, Saturday, October 24.

Toke Makinwa in a post via her Insta stories hailed Drake at 34 as she referred to him as her baby daddy.

She wrote on her Insta-story;

“Happy birthday to my baby daddy”

“Na me go still marry you”

See below;

This is not the first time Toke Makinwa will be revealing her likeness for Drake.

Hopefully, Drake might consider going into a relationship with her.

Aubrey Drake Graham is a Canadian rapper, singer, songwriter, actor, record producer, and entrepreneur.  A prominent figure in popular music, Drake is credited for popularizing the Toronto sound.

