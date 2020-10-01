Haters will say it’s photoshop – DJ Cuppy says as she shares photo of her and Anthony Joshua in Yoruba attire

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By OluA

Billionaire daughter, DJ Cuppy recently took to social media to share a photo of her and Nigerian born British boxer, Anthony Joshua.

DJ Cuppy shared the photo to celebrate Nigeria at 60 as the two were seen rocking Yoruba native attire.

However, it looked like some fans of DJ Cuppy seems to think the picture was done with the aid of photoshop.

Well, she has responded in a subsequent tweet as she said “Haters will say it’s photoshop.”

However, some fans believe the photo was taken during a traditional engagement but a quick look at Anthony Joshua social media pages showed nothing of such.

