He gave me his wrong contact – Another lady claiming to be Laycon’s baby mama surfaces (Video)

Big Brother Naija 2020
By OluA

Recall that some hours ago, Laycon in an IG live chat with fans disclosed he doesn’t have an ex-girlfriend.

Another lady whose name is yet to be confirmed has surfaced on social media allegedly claiming to have a child for the current BBnaija winner, Laycon.

In the short Video, the lady alleged that Laycon slept with her after they had both party at a [popular club in Lagos, QILOX, after which she decided to pass the night with Laycon.

She claimed that after the “one night stand” Laycon gave her his contact which she found to be not correct when she tried to reach out to him.

According to the lady, She started throwing up and having other symptoms of pregnancy a few months after the sexual intercourse occurred between them.

She claimed that she decided to voice out when she saw Laycon on the popular BBnaija show.

However, In a swift reaction, Laycon handlers led by Nollywood actress Scarlet Gomez have reacted to the viral video by his alleged baby mama that the BBNaija Lockdown winner got her pregnant as false. She said Laycon doesn’t know the lady and has never met her.

In her words: “We don’t know her and laycon has never seen her”.

See the video below;

