TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

I can have sex 5 times daily – Actress, Ugonma Kalu opens…

“I can’t help but love you”, Charly Boy serenades his…

‘You should be ashamed of yourself’ – Troll…

Ultimate love winners, Rosie and Kachi’s relationship…

Bobrisky Becomes The First Man And Woman To Own The Latest iPhone…

Watch BBNaija’s Laycon rap in ‘Nobody’ remix…

Please pray for me – Actress Ada Ameh Says As She Finally Travels…

BBNaija ex housemate, Nengi makes first appearance in Nollywood

Just like Bobrisky, Charly Boy steps out dressed in female attire

Highlife music legend, Chief Emeka Morocco Maduka dies at 73

NewsEntertainment
By OluA

Popular Igbo music legend and Ekpili music crooner, Chief Emeka Morocco Maduka, has been confirmed dead.

Chief Emeka Morocco Maduka who was the oldest Igbo performing musician alive died Thursday afternoon, October 29, 2020. He was aged 73.

The sad news was confirmed by the chairman of the Performing Musicians Association of Nigeria (Anambra Chapter), Ikeme Mazeli.

READ ALSO

“You will die” – Davido fires at fan who says he…

The current 10 richest Igbo men in Nigeria – These…

Read also: The strength of the youth made many countries developed – Tonto Dikeh

Mazeli announced the passing of the legendary singer in a statement that reads:
”With a heavy heart of sorrow…We, the entire Anambra state PMAN announce the exit of a music Legend, Dr Prince Morroco Maduka…..Ozonweluibe. He passed on this afternoon (Thursday, October 29th, 2020). All other arrangements as regards his planting to mother earth will be communicated to all of us later.”

The news of Prince Morocco’s death comes after a few months he celebrated his 60 years anniversary as a musician.

One of Prince Morocco’s most famous songs is ‘Ochuba Aku’ which is currently one of the most played highlife songs in Igboland.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

I can have sex 5 times daily – Actress, Ugonma Kalu opens up

“I can’t help but love you”, Charly Boy serenades his lesbian…

‘You should be ashamed of yourself’ – Troll drags Regina…

Ultimate love winners, Rosie and Kachi’s relationship allegedly hit the…

Bobrisky Becomes The First Man And Woman To Own The Latest iPhone 12 Pro In…

Watch BBNaija’s Laycon rap in ‘Nobody’ remix with DJ Neptune…

Please pray for me – Actress Ada Ameh Says As She Finally Travels Down To Abuja…

1 of 9

LATEST UPDATES

EndSARS: The only people I pity are the poor – Caroline Hutchings says

Watch Burna Boy and Chris Martin perform ‘Monster You Made’ at BET…

Family Beef: Kiddwaya and cousin fight dirty on twitter – Screenshots

3 Weeks After She Was Assaulted, See How Lil Frosh’s Ex-Girlfriend Looks…

“I Don’t Think You’d Ever Lose Me, My Feelings For You Won’t Change” – Neo…

‘The Bible Has Every Scenario You Can Think Of’ – Actress Jemima Osunde

FG declares Thursday, October 29 public holiday

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More