Highlife music legend, Chief Emeka Morocco Maduka dies at 73

Popular Igbo music legend and Ekpili music crooner, Chief Emeka Morocco Maduka, has been confirmed dead.

Chief Emeka Morocco Maduka who was the oldest Igbo performing musician alive died Thursday afternoon, October 29, 2020. He was aged 73.

The sad news was confirmed by the chairman of the Performing Musicians Association of Nigeria (Anambra Chapter), Ikeme Mazeli.

Mazeli announced the passing of the legendary singer in a statement that reads:

”With a heavy heart of sorrow…We, the entire Anambra state PMAN announce the exit of a music Legend, Dr Prince Morroco Maduka…..Ozonweluibe. He passed on this afternoon (Thursday, October 29th, 2020). All other arrangements as regards his planting to mother earth will be communicated to all of us later.”

The news of Prince Morocco’s death comes after a few months he celebrated his 60 years anniversary as a musician.

One of Prince Morocco’s most famous songs is ‘Ochuba Aku’ which is currently one of the most played highlife songs in Igboland.