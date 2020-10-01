How Laycon topped chart in all #BBNaija voting results from week one

The all voting poll from the BBNaija ‘lockdown’ edition released by the organisers of the reality show has undoubtedly shown Laycon as the man of the people from the beginning of the season.

Laycon Agbeleshe emerged winner of the show and topped all the voting poll results ahead of Erica who at a time in the house claimed the musician was using her to trend.

The analysis of the results released today by Multi-Choice showed that every week from the very first week, Laycon topped the voting charts.

However Erica, Nengi and Dorathy, also appeared to be top contenders during the course of the season, but none could come close to the percentage the rapper garners each week.

The fan favourite and Icon president won every round of voting and never lose to any housemate.

Recall that, Laycon emerged winner of the Big Brother Naija season 5 on Sunday, September 27th with the highest number of votes since the inception of the show.

See how viewers voted from week one below,