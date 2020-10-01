TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Grandpa & Daughter, What A Shameful Couple’ – Troll Drags…

BBNaija 2020: Laycon discloses the housemate he was attracted to…

I knew Erica before Big Brother but I don’t like her vibe…

The moment everyone thought Ike was about to propose to Mercy Eke…

Moment Laycon was welcomed by cheering crowd in Lagos as he…

BBNaija: My Real Boyfriend Has Refused To Pick My Calls – Nengi…

Erica And Kiddwaya Get All Loved Up And Touchy At Mercy Eke’s…

The moment Laycon met his crush who is a popular OAP (Video)

I don’t have an ex-girlfriend – Laycon finally speaks on lady who…

How Laycon topped chart in all #BBNaija voting results from week one

Big Brother Naija 2020
By Habeeb Bello
laycon

The all voting poll from the BBNaija ‘lockdown’ edition released by the organisers of the reality show has undoubtedly shown Laycon as the man of the people from the beginning of the season.

Laycon Agbeleshe emerged winner of the show and topped all the voting poll results ahead of Erica who at a time in the house claimed the musician was using her to trend.

Laycon

READ ALSO

“I have found another Nengi” – Laycon says as he…

The moment Laycon met his crush who is a popular OAP (Video)

The analysis of the results released today by Multi-Choice showed that every week from the very first week, Laycon topped the voting charts.

However Erica, Nengi and Dorathy, also appeared to be top contenders during the course of the season, but none could come close to the percentage the rapper garners each week.

The fan favourite and Icon president won every round of voting and never lose to any housemate.

Recall that, Laycon emerged winner of the Big Brother Naija season 5 on Sunday, September 27th with the highest number of votes since the inception of the show.

See how viewers voted from week one below,

Round 1

Laycon – 24,28%

Erica – 15,60%

Nengi – 10,62%

Dorathy – 9,30%

Ozo – 8,84%

Kiddwaya – 6,33%

Neo – 3,76%

Brighto – 3,52%

Wathoni – 2,93%

Vee – 2,47%

TolaniBaj – 1,84%

Tochi – 1,82%

Kaisha – 1,63%

Trikytee – 1,61%

Lilo – 1,52%

Eric – 1,37%

Praise – 1,28%

Ka3na – 1,28%

Round 2

Laycon – 26,55%

Erica – 16,20%

Nengi – 12,73%

Kiddwaya – 5,98%

Prince – 5,54%

Brighto – 4,20%

Lucy – 4,08%

Neo – 3,67%

Tolanibaj – 3,30%

Vee – 3,28%

Praise – 2,99%

Wathoni – 2,76%

Kaisha – 2,41%

Trikytee – 2,29%

Tochi – 2,11%

Eric – 1,91%

Round 3

Laycon – 27,36%

Nengi – 12,05%

Dorathy – 10,89%

Ozo – 8,09%

Lucy – 7,71%

Prince – 4,97%

Praise – 4,18%

Vee – 3,89%

Tolanibaj – 3,77%

Brighto – 3,76%

Kaisha – 3,48%

Trikytee – 3,47%

Wathoni – 3,25%

Neo – 3,13%

Round 4

Laycon – 25,06%

Erica – 17,28%

Nengi – 10,69%

Dorathy – 8,48%

Neo – 7,31%

Ozo – 6,79%

Lucy – 5,42%

Brighto – 3,86%

Prince – 3,84%

Trikytee – 3,58%

Wathoni – 3,25%

Vee – 2,79%

Praise – 1,65%

Round 5

Laycon – 24,97%

Erica – 16,09%

Trikytee – 8,80%

Dorathy – 8,54%

Vee – 8,03%

Prince – 7,64%

Neo – 6,90%

Kiddwaya – 5,62%

Lucy – 4,41%

Wathoni – 3,57%

Tolanibaj – 2,75%

Brighto – 2,64%

Round 6

Laycon – 41,41%

Kiddwaya – 16,20%

Nengi – 13,31%

Trikytee – 11,19%

Vee – 9,76%

Lucy – 8,12%

Round 7

Ozo – 27,97%

Dorathy – 26,58%

Kiddwaya – 24,92%

Prince – 20,53%

Round 8

Laycon – 50,11

Dorathy – 26,68%

Ozo – 19,11%

Trikytee – 4,10%

Round 9

Laycon – 60,00%

Dorathy – 21,85%

Nengi – 15,03%

Neo – 1,94%

Vee – 1,18%

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Grandpa & Daughter, What A Shameful Couple’ – Troll Drags Regina Daniels…

BBNaija 2020: Laycon discloses the housemate he was attracted to in the house to…

I knew Erica before Big Brother but I don’t like her vibe – Nengi…

The moment everyone thought Ike was about to propose to Mercy Eke at her…

Moment Laycon was welcomed by cheering crowd in Lagos as he returns back home…

BBNaija: My Real Boyfriend Has Refused To Pick My Calls – Nengi Laments (Video)

Erica And Kiddwaya Get All Loved Up And Touchy At Mercy Eke’s Birthday (Video)

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

“I have found another Nengi” – Laycon says as he aggressively rocks new lady

How Laycon topped chart in all #BBNaija voting results from week one

Shocker! New photos raise speculations that Nengi was engaged before entering…

BBNaija: I did not wash Vee’s pants, I rinsed it – Neo clarifies

Nicki Minaj gives birth to first child

Champions League 2020/21 draw revealed: Messi’s Barcelona to face…

Usher and girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea welcome their first child together, a baby…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More