I am saving money for your dowry – Fan proposes to Kate Henshaw (photo)

Nollywood actress Kate Henshaw today via her social media handle revealed that a fan proposed to her via direct message (DM) on Twitter.

The actress shared a screenshot of the message from the unnamed fan who said he was saving to pay her dowry.

“How does one respond to this kind of message in the DM, in the wee hours of the morning??” she asked.

No picture…..😔😔😔

Thank you oo whoever. I am flattered.

Kate Henshaw is one of the celebrities who uses Twitter regularly to interact with her followers.

She has acted in more than 200 Nollywood movies which includes; Touch My Heart, The Harlot, among others.