‘I am so grateful and in love with my son’ – Rapper, Nicki Minaj says as she reveals she gave birth to a baby boy

Rap artiste, Nicki Minaj has finally revealed the sex of her newborn child with husband, Kenneth Petty.

The rapper, who welcomed the child on September 30, 2020, took to Instagram appreciate Beyonce, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, Riccardo Tisci, Winnie Harlow, Karol, and everyone who sent well wishes, before disclosing that she gave birth to a baby boy.

Posting some of the cards she received, the proud mother wrote: ‘Thank you to Queen B, Kim & Ye, Riccardo Tisci, Winnie, Karol & everyone who sent well wishes during this time. It meant the world to me. I am so grateful & in love with my son. Madly in love. My favorite liddo boy in the whole wide world. ‘