“I am totally scared of being in a relationship” – Mr Macaroni reveals

Social media made comedian, Mr Macaroni has stated that he’s extremely scared of being in a relationship because he hates to hurt someone and doesn’t want to be hurt either.

The comedian while advising single people to take their time and not allow themselves by pressured by the family or society noted that marriage can be very tricky, as people change after they’ve been pronounced husband and wife.

According to him, a sweet and amazing person you know before marriage could turn out to be someone totally different after marriage.

He tweeted,