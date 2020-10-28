I can have sex 5 times daily – Actress, Ugonma Kalu opens up

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By GONA
Actress Ugonma Kalu
Actress Ugonma Kalu

Popular Busty actress, Rosemary Ugonma Kalu has revealed in a recent interview that she can have sex five times a day.

According to the script interpreter, she loves sex and as long as a man can satisfy her, she’s okay.

Ugonma made this known in a recent interview with Glam Squad Magazine.

READ ALSO

“I can’t help but love you”, Charly Boy…

Charly Boy channels his late mother as dazzles in female…

Read excerpts below:

On Growing up, she said;

“Growing up was never easy. There is always high tide and low tide. I am the last Child of my mum and as of then the last child in the family. My parents were, at times, a bit more strict and my elderly ones too.  We are Catholics so i grew up in a religious Christian background where they often tell me don’t do this or that!”

Why acting?

“I will say it is a passion; I started with primary school drama. The passion kept pushing me that while seeking University admission, i wanted to study Theatre Art. I have always loved creativity and entertainment.”

On her relationship status, she said;

“I am in a situationship oh”. Asked if she can date an actor, she replied; “I can’t think we both will be too busy for each other ”

On sex for role in Nollywood, she said;

“I hear people talk about these matter, funny enough i have never been approached on that. Most directors i know and have worked with are just responsible and strict. Maybe it happened before, here, most directors are professionals besides why on earth will you subject yourself to that point.  I can’t give you sex for a role, knowing i am good in my job. Sex should be a two way thing. Something must make us do it.”

On actresses and Sugar Daddies, she said;

“What did you call it? Sugar daddies, any daddy that is sugar should also be delicious to taste! I am just joking oh! To me it’s personal, anyhow anyone can make ends meet as far as it is not deadly and evil to me it’s fine. Sugar daddies or sweet mummie, sugarboy ooh, i careless.”

On how often she has sex, she replied;

“Honestly, I love sex. As long as you can satisfy me very well, we can have it as much as we want, even 5 times daily.”

