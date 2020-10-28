“I can’t help but love you”, Charly Boy serenades his lesbian daughter, Dewy

Popular and controversial Nigerian activist and singer, Charles Chukwuemeka Oputa, better known as Charly Boy has taken to social media to serenade his lesbian daughter, Dewy Oputa.

The Info NG earlier reported that the “Our Mumu don do” Crooner channeled his late mum, Magaret as he dazzled in a female attire.

Opening up on how much he loves his daughter, Charly Boy wrote:

“The First Man in a daughter’s

life, should be her Father.

She will need her Fathers trust

more dan anything.

Don’t deny her that.

I can’t help but love you

my Princess Dewy.

Follow my girl”

Recall that in 2018, Dewy Oputa took to her Instaram page to reveal that she’s into women. She shared photos and a video of herself and her girlfriend.

While speaking with Sunday Scoop, Dewy said she shared the post because she got tired of hiding and decided it was time to live in her truth.

She said, “My mission for creating a lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer platform is to provide a safe place for youths in the African community. I strive to create an accepting and welcoming community where everyone is free to express themselves and be loved for who they are. I want a place where individuals such as myself can create authentic friendships and thrive as the person they were born to be.