“I can’t submit to any man, he must submit to me” – Kemi Olunloyo

Love and RelationshipSocial Media drama
By OluA

Controversial investigative journalist, Kemi Olunloyo has disclosed why she has never been married.

 

Kemi, during a question and answer session with her fans tagged #AskDrKemiOlunloyo, was asked if she will accept the proposal of any man willing to marry her.

In response, she said she has never been married because she is not in love with anyone.

She also revealed that she can’t be submissive to any man as the man must be the one to submit to her. According to her, it is a bad thing and people should disregard the bible’s view on submission.

In her words,

I’m not in love with anyone, that’s why I’ve NEVER been married. God Forbid bad thing. I can’t submit to a man. A man must submit to me. Close your damn bible
#AskDrKemiOlunloyo

 

