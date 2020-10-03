I caught her in bed with a married man – Femi Fani Kayode defends himself few hours after video of him abusing his ex-wife surfaced

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


News
By Habeeb Bello

Former minister of aviation Femi Fani Kayode has revealed that he caught his estranged wife Precious Chikwendu with a married man.

Femi Fani-Kayode reportedly marries 5th wife after divorcing Precious

In a statement released on social media today, October 3, Femi denied beating his wife after a viral video of him allegedly beating Precious was published by SharaReports.

See the video below:

According to Femi, he “simply took the phone from her to stop her from recording” after “catching her in bed with a married man” few  days earlier.

 

He claimed his wife has been physically and verbally insulting staff, children and family members the whole day.

He wrote;

“SharaReporters posted a video which supposedly depicts me ABUSING my estranged wife. This is nothing but a propaganda video. There was NO physical abuse.I simply took the phone from her to stop her from recording me after catching her in bed with a married man days earlier”

I repeat there was NO physical abuse whatsoever and she had been insulting and subjecting everybody, including family members, staff, and children, to  PHYSICAL and VERBAL abuse the whole day. As usual, it was a nightmare.

My words in the video are self-explanatory. I urge those that watched it to listen to those words carefully. I told her that everyone wanted peace except for her and all she did was indulge in scandal after scandal. I have NEVER physically abused my estranged wife.”

Meanwhile, Femi and his wife Precious are said to have separated. However, since the viral video, his estranged wife has remained silent and yet to speak.

