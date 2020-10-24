I dare you to be the change we want to see in our country – Nengi

Former BBNaija housemate and beauty queen, Nengi happens to be one of the top voices that have been calling for a better Nigeria in the last few days.

Nengi in a latest statement has now dropped an advice for her followers as she encourages them to be agent of change in the country.

Read also: Happy birthday to my baby daddy – Toke Makinwa celebrates Drake at 34

She said, “I believe that unarmed truth and unconditional love will have the final word in reality. This is why right, temporarily defeated, is stronger than evil triumphant.” Martin Luther King Jnr. I encourage you my family, my Ninjas, just as I encourage myself at this time, to dare to be the change we want to see in our country. We’ve experienced a turmoil of emotions over the past couple of weeks, through the disappointments, the highs, the lows, the strength, the pain and the sacrifice, but the journey towards a better Nigeria has only just begun. Let’s continue to encourage ourselves to seek the truth in all we do, leading with peace, wisdom, faith and unwavering hope for a better tomorrow. Let’s celebrate the little successes, just as we learn from our past mistakes. Let’s remember the race is a marathon not a sprint . Let’s strive to be the best version of ourselves, to have the best foot to put forward in our collective stance against injustice. May we live long to experience a better Nigeria than the one we currently have, ONE Nigeria that will make us all proud, regardless of sex, tribe or religion ✊🏽🤍 Remember to do something that makes you smile today. Love you 💕 📸 : @long.live.marcus