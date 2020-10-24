TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Trouble as Lagos chief priest invokes the gods to deal with…

Veteran Nollywood Actor, Clem Ohameze Reportedly Attacked By…

Check out Peruzzi’s response to a fan who begged for space…

Arnold Schwarzenegger says he feels fantastic after second heart…

Lekki tollgate should be renamed Lekki Memorial Way – Alex…

Happy birthday to my baby daddy – Toke Makinwa celebrates…

Wizkid named the new face of Puma sportswear in new campaign…

End SARS: “At a point, the protests got out of control” –…

Kim Kardashian shares unseen photos from epic 40th birthday party

I dare you to be the change we want to see in our country – Nengi

EntertainmentBig Brother Naija 2020
By OluA
BBNaija: My Real Boyfriend Has Refused To Pick My Calls – Nengi Laments (Video)

Former BBNaija housemate and beauty queen, Nengi happens to be one of the top voices that have been calling for a better Nigeria in the last few days.

Nengi in a latest statement has now dropped an advice for her followers as she encourages them to be agent of change in the country.

Read also: Happy birthday to my baby daddy – Toke Makinwa celebrates Drake at 34

READ ALSO

Lekki tollgate should be renamed Lekki Memorial Way –…

Don’t give up, stay hopeful – Alicia Keys reacts…

She said, “I believe that unarmed truth and unconditional love will have the final word in reality. This is why right, temporarily defeated, is stronger than evil triumphant.” Martin Luther King Jnr. I encourage you my family, my Ninjas, just as I encourage myself at this time, to dare to be the change we want to see in our country. We’ve experienced a turmoil of emotions over the past couple of weeks, through the disappointments, the highs, the lows, the strength, the pain and the sacrifice, but the journey towards a better Nigeria has only just begun. Let’s continue to encourage ourselves to seek the truth in all we do, leading with peace, wisdom, faith and unwavering hope for a better tomorrow. Let’s celebrate the little successes, just as we learn from our past mistakes. Let’s remember the race is a marathon not a sprint . Let’s strive to be the best version of ourselves, to have the best foot to put forward in our collective stance against injustice. May we live long to experience a better Nigeria than the one we currently have, ONE Nigeria that will make us all proud, regardless of sex, tribe or religion ✊🏽🤍 Remember to do something that makes you smile today. Love you 💕 📸 : @long.live.marcus

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Trouble as Lagos chief priest invokes the gods to deal with hoodlums who stole…

Veteran Nollywood Actor, Clem Ohameze Reportedly Attacked By Hoodlums In Uyo…

Check out Peruzzi’s response to a fan who begged for space in…

Arnold Schwarzenegger says he feels fantastic after second heart surgery (Photo)

Lekki tollgate should be renamed Lekki Memorial Way – Alex Ekubo

Happy birthday to my baby daddy – Toke Makinwa celebrates Drake at 34

Wizkid named the new face of Puma sportswear in new campaign images

1 of 3

LATEST UPDATES

Mother’s Love: Chioma tattoos son’s name, Ifeanyi on her wrist (Video)

Whether one is happy or unhappy, one would still die – Cossy speaks on why…

End SARS: “At a point, the protests got out of control” – Williams Uchemba

Vee reveals she didn’t plan to get into a relationship on BBNaija, hints on…

Lagos Oriental Hotel does not belong to Tinubu, Tung family cries out

BBNaija Star, Nina Surprises Her Mother With A Car On Her 60th birthday (Photos)

Veteran Nollywood Actor, Clem Ohameze Reportedly Attacked By Hoodlums In Uyo…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More