I didn’t deny protesting, my comment was taken out of context – Davido reveals

Entertainment
By OluA
Nigerians react as Davido denies joining protests against SARS in meeting with IGP (VIDEO)

Nigerian artiste and DMW boss, Davido has dismissed claims that he denied participating in the End SARS protest in Abuja.

Recall that the singer had a brief meeting with Nigerian Police Force spokesperson, Frank Mba, on Monday October 12. While speaking with Mba, Davido said he doesn’t want to have a closed-door meeting with the police. Mba responded saying

”How can you come here for a closed door meeting when you were protesting”

Davido immediately responded saying ”No I didn’t protest”

In a statement released on his social media handle on Monday night, Davido said his comment was taken out of context as he wasn’t denying that he protested.

See the statement below

