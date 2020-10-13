I didn’t deny protesting, my comment was taken out of context – Davido reveals

Nigerian artiste and DMW boss, Davido has dismissed claims that he denied participating in the End SARS protest in Abuja.
Recall that the singer had a brief meeting with Nigerian Police Force spokesperson, Frank Mba, on Monday October 12. While speaking with Mba, Davido said he doesn’t want to have a closed-door meeting with the police. Mba responded saying
”How can you come here for a closed door meeting when you were protesting”
Davido immediately responded saying ”No I didn’t protest”
In a statement released on his social media handle on Monday night, Davido said his comment was taken out of context as he wasn’t denying that he protested.
See the statement below
