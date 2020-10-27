“I Don’t Think You’d Ever Lose Me, My Feelings For You Won’t Change” – Neo Promises Vee (Video)

A video circulating on social media captures the moment former Big Brother Naija housemates, Vee and Neo professed their profound love for each other. The couple had granted an interview with “Unlocked” on DSTV where they were both asked some questions.

After the question and answer session, the ex-BBNaija housemates, who are emotionally drawn to each other, were given time to express their feelings for each other.

In the video, vowed never to stop loving Vee and planted a kiss to close his beautiful confessions

In his words;

“I’m will to Follow you every single time and I have your back every single time, that’s one thing you should know. I know we said in house, let’s come and Find out what we world has in stock for us, Now here we are now. I don’t want you to ever think that you’d loose me but for now, Do your think make I do my thing. I can’t be telling you how much I love you here because, You know I do. I can’t be telling Stuffs you know already”

Vee also had somethings to get off her chest.

The singer responded;

“I don’t know how you do it. I don’t know how you cope with me because I can be such a handful but I’m crazy about you, and I will always have your back.

Anybody that tries you tries me. You’re my best friend. I trust you wholeheartedly and it would be very nice if I give you little Yoruba babies in a few years because you know Me, I’m crazy about you and also,very protective of you. I want to try, but if it doesn’t work out, I will definitely still have your back”