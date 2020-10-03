“I had a breakdown, it was so bad that I would just lay on my bed, cover myself with clothes and be shaking” – Tacha

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Habeeb Bello
Natacha Akide a.k.a Tacha has has opened up that she had a breakdown during the lockdown declared at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tacha made this known in a video shared on her YouTube channel during the week.

In her words ;

“I had a breakdown and I had to ask myself― ‘what is the world turning to? What have I learnt’? Back in school, we were taught to always learn moral lessons from stories. The moral lesson I learnt from the COVID-19 lockdown was to (always) spread love. I had to speak to a life coach who told me I needed to take a break, even if it was for three days. It was so bad that I would just lay on my bed, cover myself with clothes and be shaking because I was sad. I did not enjoy that period. I did not enjoy seeing the bad news (all around). I kept taking ginger and garlic every day.”

