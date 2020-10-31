TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Social Media drama
By San
I Hid A Camera In My Daughter's Room To Find Out Why She Locks Herself Up' – See What She Found

A mother disclosed that her 17-year-old daughter has been behaving and doing weird stuff as well as locking herself up in her room every two days.

The mother of one also added that every two days, she locks herself up in the room until the next day. She never comes out to eat or do anything throughout the whole day. She wouldn’t also tell her mum what she does or why she behaves like

The curious mum hid a camera in her room for the next two days to capture her secret actions and she was shocked at what she saw. Her daughter had joined the cult, she was captured holding a ball of light and chanting strange languages.

The single mother who makes it possible every time to be with her daughter despite her demanding work to direct her in order to make good decisions and not join bad friends has now joined the cult. She took to social media to ask for help.

