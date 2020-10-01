I knew Erica before Big Brother but I don’t like her vibe – Nengi (Video)

Big Brother Naija runner up and former beauty queen, Nengi has said she doesn’t vibe with Erica thus why they were not friends in the BBNaija house.

Speaking at an interview at Naija FM, Nengi admitted knowing Erica before they saw themselves again in the Big Brother Naija Lockdown house.

According to her, she couldn’t befriend Erica because she felt no vibe with her and also she can’t force relationship or friendship as that is what Erica requested when she spoke to her about being close friends in the house.

