“I no too go school, somebody once called me a block-head but I now employ graduates”- Actress Iyabo Ojo

Entertainment
By Habeeb Bello
iyabo-ojo

Popular Nigerian actress, Iyabo Ojo has taken to her social media to advise her fans and followers to pursue their dreams regardless of what people say.

iyabo-ojo

The actress using her life as an example, noted that despite being tagged “blockhead”, she has been able to employ graduates through her craft.

Iyabo sharing a photo of herself on her verified Instagram page further disclosed her intention of going back to school to completely achieve her dreams.

 

In her words,

“I no too go school, i might be a block head academically like someone called me 🤣😅😅 but trust me, God blessed me with abundant wisdom, knowledge & grace, blessed me with great talent that I never knew I had, today i’m a fantastic & success actress, a successful business woman & a happy woman. Today I’m highly favored & blessed 🙌

“My darling brothers & sisters, don’t let no one talk you down, don’t let no one look down on you, don’t let no one make you feel lesser than yourself, when you carry a special grace people will want to talk you down or just dislike you for no reason.

“Today I employ graduates, today my kids are all doing great 👍 Thank you Lord🙏 Na who come be block head 🤔 🤣😅💃💃💃, na only ND i get oooooooo, yesssssss ke!! I gave up education for my kids yessss ke!! but today I have no regrets, Anyways I’m going back to school soon to complete my dreams……….. E go shock you ……” She added.

