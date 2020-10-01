“I no too go school, somebody once called me a block-head but I now employ graduates”- Actress Iyabo Ojo
Popular Nigerian actress, Iyabo Ojo has taken to her social media to advise her fans and followers to pursue their dreams regardless of what people say.
The actress using her life as an example, noted that despite being tagged “blockhead”, she has been able to employ graduates through her craft.
READ ALSO
Iyabo sharing a photo of herself on her verified Instagram page further disclosed her intention of going back to school to completely achieve her dreams.
In her words,
“I no too go school, i might be a block head academically like someone called me 🤣😅😅 but trust me, God blessed me with abundant wisdom, knowledge & grace, blessed me with great talent that I never knew I had, today i’m a fantastic & success actress, a successful business woman & a happy woman. Today I’m highly favored & blessed 🙌
“My darling brothers & sisters, don’t let no one talk you down, don’t let no one look down on you, don’t let no one make you feel lesser than yourself, when you carry a special grace people will want to talk you down or just dislike you for no reason.
“Today I employ graduates, today my kids are all doing great 👍 Thank you Lord🙏 Na who come be block head 🤔 🤣😅💃💃💃, na only ND i get oooooooo, yesssssss ke!! I gave up education for my kids yessss ke!! but today I have no regrets, Anyways I’m going back to school soon to complete my dreams……….. E go shock you ……” She added.
TRENDING
LATEST UPDATES