“I no too go school, somebody once called me a block-head but I now employ graduates”- Actress Iyabo Ojo

Popular Nigerian actress, Iyabo Ojo has taken to her social media to advise her fans and followers to pursue their dreams regardless of what people say.

The actress using her life as an example, noted that despite being tagged “blockhead”, she has been able to employ graduates through her craft.

Iyabo sharing a photo of herself on her verified Instagram page further disclosed her intention of going back to school to completely achieve her dreams.

In her words,